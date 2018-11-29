The 5 Hottest Cars of the 2018 LA Auto Show: Day 2

The 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show is at full steam, and it's time for The Drive to share its picks for the five best cars of day two. Day one was mostly comprised of high-dollar exotics, with one mass-market car dotted in for balance. Day two will be the opposite, with an emphasis on the attainable, with some wheeled glamour sprinkled over top. Much of today's fare remains on the immodest side, though, so don't expect stuff like a base Nissan Sentra. Likewise, this list is exclusively made up of cars—check out our top trucks, SUVs, and crossovers too if they're your preferred form of transportation. Mercedes-AMG GT

Mercedes-Benz

For the 2019 model year, Mercedes-Benz gave its flagship AMG GT coupe a freshened face. New headlights, taillights, and wheel options update the supercar, whose 4.0-liter, twin-turbo V-8 makes 469 horsepower and can catapult the car from a standstill to 60 mph in 3.9 seconds. Pricing starts at $112,700, and only goes up from there—expect to pay a lot more for the race-bred, limited-edition AMG GT R Pro. Kia Soul

Kia

The third-generation Kia Soul may be on the affordable side, but Kia seems to have tried to make it look a bit upmarket—most of us at The Drive think it looks like the tagalong younger sibling of the Range Rover Sport. That's not inherently a bad thing, but we suspect it means it won't be long before someone rebadges a Soul and tried to pass it off to their date as a real RR. As for the car itself, it starts with a 2.0-liter engine and either a continuously variable transmission (CVT) or six-speed manual, making it an efficient, yet capable little squirt. Those who quote the Tom Cruise character Maverick from Top Gun can downsize to a turbocharged 1.6-liter engine with 201 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque, which pairs nicely with a dual-clutch, seven-speed transmission. Toyota Corolla Hybrid

Toyota