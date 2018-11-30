These Are the Hottest SUVs of the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show: Day 2

With the final of the two media-only days at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show inked in the pages of history, it's evident that more new crossovers and SUVs are set to wow consumers once they roll out to dealerships in 2019.

This show has proven how diverse the automotive industry has gotten, and how there’s truly something for everyone. Our day-one roundup included the highly anticipated Jeep Gladiator pickup truck, ultra-luxury SUVs, electric trucks, and other surprising contenders in the market. That doesn’t mean there isn’t plenty to talk about as the show wraps up—so here are the highlights entering the booming SUV segment.

Kia Soul