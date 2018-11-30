These Are the Hottest SUVs of the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show: Day 2
These are the crossovers and SUVs you can expect to see in showroom floors next year.
With the final of the two media-only days at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show inked in the pages of history, it's evident that more new crossovers and SUVs are set to wow consumers once they roll out to dealerships in 2019.
This show has proven how diverse the automotive industry has gotten, and how there’s truly something for everyone. Our day-one roundup included the highly anticipated Jeep Gladiator pickup truck, ultra-luxury SUVs, electric trucks, and other surprising contenders in the market. That doesn’t mean there isn’t plenty to talk about as the show wraps up—so here are the highlights entering the booming SUV segment.
Kia Soul
The new generation of the Kia Soul has a modern and forward design, tons of technology, and more options within the nameplate’s lineup. The quirky crossover isn’t quite as big and bold as some of the more conventional SUVs, but it makes up for it in urban practicality. Oh, and there's also an electric variant.
Hyundai Palisade
Hyundai’s new three-row SUV is the first premium flagship SUV from the brand. It has an all-new chassis for exceptional passenger space and plenty of cargo room. This SUV is made to handle all kinds of roads and weather conditions, with a combination of modern technology, efficiency, and safety options.
Mercedes-Benz G 63 AMG
The all-new, hyped-up G-Wagen revisits its iconic lines and engineering. It has a powerful driveline and plenty to look forward to. Thanks to its 4.0-liter V8 biturbo engine that generates 577 horsepower and a clever four-wheel-drive system, this boxy Benz feels right at home in nearly every terrain.
Nissan Murano
The refreshed 2019 Nissan Murano has a subtly updated front end and slight tweaks in the rear. New 18-inch and 20-inch wheel options are added in 2019, as well as new exterior color options. Several available safety packages provide this sleek and surprisingly fun to drive SUV with the latest in safety technology.
