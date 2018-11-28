The Audi E-tron GT Is Bringing the High-Performance Electric Car Fight to Tesla

Audi says the GT’s range is 248.5 miles, as certified using the new WLTP standard . The lithium-ion battery pack totals 90 kWh, which can be stoked to 80 percent of its charge in 20 minutes via an 800-volt charging system. Naturally, it's compatible with Audi's Wireless Charging, a slower but more convenient induction system for overnight charging.

With German automakers recently shamed for unsexiness by Germany's Federal Minister of Economic Affairs and Energy, Audi was obliged to bring the heat. Penned by Audi designer Marc Lichte, the GT is a lithe, unselfconsciously muscular four-door that hardly signals the presence of an electric powerplant.

With proportions similar to the Audi A7, the GT is 16.3 feet in length, 6.4 feet wide and 4.5 feet high, with a 9.5-foot wheelbase. The concept's exterior is painted in a color called “kinetic dust,” a warmer version of titanium, with aluminum trim emphasizing various body surfaces. A carbon fiber roof saves weight, while the rest of the body is comprised of Audi's typical combination of aluminum and steel.

The EV’s flat floor allows for a low center of gravity. Tires are 285/30s over 22-inch wheels. A version of the typical Audi “singleframe” grille uses a honeycomb pattern similar to the company’s Audi Sport RS models. At the front, the GT wears the matrix LED headlights with laser high-beams seen on Audi’s Vision concept cars, while a rear light strip gives the GT a visual link with its e-tron SUV sibling.

Inside, a set of performance-style seats face a high-concept infotainment setup, including a center-console touch screen with haptic feedback. The sustainability message carries to the materials covering the seats and touchpoints, which are synthetic-based and, as a press release points out, vegan, while the carpeting is made from recycled fishing nets.





