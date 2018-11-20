Buckle Up, the All-New 2019 Mercedes-AMG G 63 Will Set You Back Nearly $150,000

Mercedes-AMG has announced pricing for its new AMG G 63, and if you thought it'd be expensive, you'd be wrong, because it's actually very expensive. The boxy performance SUV will start at a whopping $147,500.

The updated performance G-Wagen is powered by a handbuilt 4.0-liter biturbo V-8 that pumps out 577 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque. It'll get from zero to 60 in 4.5 seconds—which is pretty outrageous for something shaped like a Rubik's cube and higher than Seth Rogen in late April.

The G63 is equipped with a nine-speed AMG Speedshift automatic transmission, five drive modes, three off-road modes (Sand, Rock, and Trail), and side-exit performance exhaust. Connecting the beefy AMG wheels to the rest of the truck is double-wishbone independent suspension up front with adaptive adjustable dampers.