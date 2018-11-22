Listen to the New TVR Griffith Pound Its Chest and Burn Rubber Like a Crazy Ol' Brit
Nearly one minute of pure, unadulterated joy. Oh, and wanton tire destruction.
If there's anything modern-day marketers love it's short teaser videos. They're quick, they're easy, and they offer just enough grab-you content to get people talking. Today, TVR's marketing team gets their wish: we're talking about the all-new TVR Griffith.
Since its rebirth as a British company in 2013, TVR has appeared poised to continue their tradition of building muscle cars thinly disguised as proper English sports cars. Sort of like a Shelby Cobra, but with more class.
From this brief video of Avon tire-testing at Castle Combe, we get to experience the sights and sounds of the forthcoming Griffith. True to TVR's heritage, the car is an aggressive-looking small coupe with typically British charm and sophistication smoothing over the rough edges.
Also true to tradition is the engine: a fire-breathing, worked-over American V-8. In this case, it's the Ford Mustang's Coyote 5.0 with improvements by none other than Cosworth.
Cosworth's modifications apparently include a dry sump oil system, a lightened flywheel, and a tuned ECU that will deliver between 450 and 500 horsepower, depending on the trim. Appropriately enough, the video ends with laughter, followed by the Coyote's throaty rumble in concert with squealing tires. The production Griffith will hopefully be bringing joy to a select few starting in 2019.
As it has always been the case, the TVR looks to represent the Bowie knife to Lotus' scalpel: an overpowered tool only precise in the hands of an expert, but potentially very dangerous when used by an amateur. This teaser video has us praying for a chance to grab the hilt soon.
- RELATEDThis Is What the New, 480-HP TVR Griffith Looks—And Sounds—LikeThe new TVR has the most savage exhaust note on the planet. Too bad it's not coming to the U.S.READ NOW
- RELATEDTVR Releases Best Look Yet at 480-Horsepower GT CoupeTVR is taking the second word in "Goodwood Revival" literally, debuting its first new car in 11 years.READ NOW
- RELATEDTVR Teases Manual Transmission for Upcoming V-8-Engined, 200-MPH Sports CarThe boutique British carmaker prepares to stick it to the automotive world.READ NOW
- RELATEDHere's What It's Actually Like to Own a TVRThe first new TVR in over 10 years is due to be revealed in the coming months; let’s reflect on what it was like to own one of the British-built oddball machines.READ NOW
- RELATEDTVR to Reveal New 200 MPH Sports Car at Goodwood RevivalThe U.K.'s oft-deceased, oft-returned sports car manufacturer has a new car coming for its 70th anniversary.READ NOW