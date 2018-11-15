Behold the Beautiful Monstrosity That Is a Plane-Inspired GMC Sierra 2500 HD
Perfect for cross-country
flights drives with your best buds.
Aircraft styling has influenced automotive styling for years, from jet-inspired fins to driver-focused cockpits, it's easy to see how both industries have helped each other in more ways than one. However, it turns out that you really can have too much of a good thing, as we can see with this creatively modified 2005 GMC Sierra 2500 HD we found on eBay.
Dubbed "The Plane Car" (what else would you call it, really?), this brawny American pickup was transformed into a one-of-a-kind limousine by grafting on the fuselage of a Cessna 421B. According to the ad, that plane — when it was still a plane — was used in the filming of "Black Panther." Now it's used...on this thing.
In addition to the airplane fuselage, the aircraft styling was further emphasized with a free-spinning, and possibly fatal in the case of a crash, propeller protruding from the GMC's grille. Inside, six passengers can sit in the aircraft bucket seats, marrying the cozy quarters of a typical general aviation aircraft with the romance of the open road. The wood subfloor reduces headroom considerably, making this Cessna 421B feel more like a Cessna 150.
All joking aside, we're impressed by the workmanship that went into the conversion. We just wish the end result hadn't been so hideous, and we're still not totally sure what is going on with the front bumper.
The ad suggests that the Plane Car is perfect for attention-seekers and that the new owner could rent this thing out for weddings or parties. That's not a half bad idea. It's received plenty of attention already, with 16 bids as of the time of this writing.
