Driver Cheats Death After Deer Flies Through Windshield, Lands in Backseat

Deer hunting season in New Jersey doesn't begin for another five days, but one driver got started a little early when she bagged an 8-point buck with the back seat of her 2004 Toyota RAV4 on her way to work on Monday morning, according to the Howell Township Police Department.

Howell resident Melissa Misthal was traveling along suburban Route 9 at around 50 mph when the deer ran into the road directly in front of her. Police say she tried to avoid the animal but ended up striking it mid-bound. Rather than destroying both the front of the car, as is often the case in these collisions, the deer's airborne position at the moment of impact sent it straight through the windshield and into the back seat.