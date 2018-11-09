First McLaren Speedtail Prototype Is Named 'Albert.' Yes, Albert

McLaren Automotive released new images of its all-new Speedtail hypercar on Friday. The 1,035-horsepower, three-seater, developmental prototype that's nothing short of a work of art is called: Albert.

McLaren derives the name not from Prince Albert II of Monaco, where we imagine most Speedtails will spend the majority of their time, but instead from Albert Drive, a street in the city of Woking, where McLaren's headquarters are located. It was on this street that the Speedtail's predecessor, the F1, was designed, and it is for this street that Speedtail numero uno is named.

The cabal partial to the Albert name within McLaren presumably won out over the group advocating for the publication of the prototype Speedtail's internal name, "MVY02*," which comes from a combination of McLaren's project designation and CAD coordinates.

The Speedtail project name MVY0 combines McLaren's usual MV project initials with the letters Y0, which signify the lateral central point in the XYZ axis in CAD (computer-aided design).