Watch This Car's Hair-Rasing Escape From a Northern California Wildfire

A recent video that surfaced on social media shows the dangerous living and driving conditions that many evacuees are facing due to wildfires in the area of Feather River Canyon near Paradise, California. Judging by the disturbing images, roads are lined with nature set ablaze and folks evacuating the area must bravely navigate the smoke-filled towns.

This video posted to Facebook by Brynn Parrott Chatfield shows walls of fire on each side of a major ride and practically zero visibility, leaving folks practically blind as they escape. Chatfield can be heard reacting to the fires on the video, at one point saying tearful prayers and thanking God for the bravery of the driver. When the car makes it out of the hellish scene, it's possible to hear a sigh of relief as clearer skies and helicopters hauling water into the area can be seen rushing into the area.