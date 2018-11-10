Danish Company Biomega Unveils Concept EV With Planned Price of Just $23,000

The Sin’s flat underbelly pictured above is purposefully conceived to allow for the battery unit to sit on the floor. This doesn’t hinder any potential modulation, however, as part of the electric vehicle’s battery will be easily removable in case users quickly need to replace it with a fully charged unit.

Additionally, the Biomega intends on using a fair amount of lightweight materials like carbon fiber, bringing the estimated curb weight to 2,090 pounds. To clarify, the battery alone is responsible for nearly a fourth of that, weighing in at 440 pounds.

Ultimately, this is still very much a concept, with only early prototypes concept art currently available. On the other hand, Biomega has firmly stated intentions of entering production by 2021.