Rescue-Ready Nissan Frontier Sentinel Concept Features Advanced Emergency Response Tech

As seen at the 2018 São Paulo Motor Show, Nissan introduced its Frontier Sentinel concept truck that’s ready for rescue duty. This mid-size pickup is built with remote areas of the world in mind, accounting for extreme terrain conditions during operation.

According to the official release from Nissan's global division, the adventure-mobile is packed with innovative and useful kit. The truck is equipped with two battery packs that come straight from the Nissan Leaf parts bin—these will offer a source of auxiliary power for the additional power-sucking accessories. Accommodations have been made in the truck bed to fit the battery packs, but no space is wasted as it's also equipped with drawers for maximum rescue utility gear storage, plus a deployable platform acts as a drone landing pad.