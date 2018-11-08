Texas Woman Wearing Giant Dog Head Leads Houston Cops on Car Chase After Alleged Robbery

A Texas woman reportedly robbed a convenience store in Houston on November 1st while wearing bits and pieces of what sounds like a Halloween outfit left over from the night before: a giant fluffy dog costume head and a pair of wings. After allegedly making off with some loot—about $10 cash and some smokes—she led police on a car chase before being apprehended. Apparently, the wings did not help her flee.

According to The Smoking Gun, Colleen Dickens, a 30-year-old mother of two, was charged with two felony charges of robbery and evading arrest with a motor vehicle. She's currently being held at the Harris County Jail on a $12,500 bond. It's not clear if she wore the dog head while driving the getaway car, but the original report claims she was wearing it when she emerged from the car after the short chase was over.

Her Pulitzer Prize-worthy mugshot shows a blurry Dickens with a towel held over her mouth by a rubber-glove-wearing corrections officer; according to the report, she was attempting to spit on her jailers. No word on if a rolled-up newspaper—or, more humanely, a clicker—was employed by the arresting officers at any point.

This year appears to be shaping up as one of the weirdest years on record when it comes to dumb criminals in the news. It's as if Florida Man-itis has spread; each and every day, the world is becoming more and more like Grand Theft Auto. And if you doubt that, just remember: Somewhere in a Houston police evidence locker is a pack of cigarettes, someone's lunch money, a pair of wings, and a dog costume's head.