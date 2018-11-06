Elon Musk Says Tesla Roadster Will Be Fastest Sports Car in Every Way

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in a recent interview that he expects the Tesla Roadster EV to be "the fastest sports car on every dimension."

Unveiled almost a year ago, Tesla promises the Roadster will achieve performance benchmarks unattainable by current internal combustion vehicles. Zero-to-60 in 1.9 seconds, a standing quarter mile in 8.8 seconds, and a top speed well in excess of 250 mph. It won't shortchange on range, either, with its 200-kilowatt-hour battery offering up to 600 miles on a single charge.

"We've got the next-generation Roadster, which will be the fastest sports car on every dimension," Musk told Recode. "Fastest acceleration, fastest top speed, best handling. It's important to have an electric sports car that's faster than the fastest gasoline sports car. And it helps address that halo effect that gasoline sports cars have. So I think it's important to do that to show that, you know, electric is the best architecture."