Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus' New 004 Supercar Will Be Built in Connecticut

Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus announced Monday that it will build its upcoming 004 series of three-seat, 800-horsepower supercars in the United States.

Company owner and racing enthusiast James Glickenhaus revealed the intent via social media, boasting of "easy factory access by airplane" on a video featuring an airstrip, which Glickenhaus identified to Motor1 as Danbury Municipal Airport in Danbury, Connecticut.