The Icon Derelict 1949 Mercury Coupe at SEMA Is All-Electric

Icon is rocking the SEMA 2018 show with a Derelict 1949 Mercury Coupe that might be the most SEMA appropriate restomod in the Las Vegas Convention Center this year. It’s not just the fact that this sleeper patina-clad hot rod looks killer that makes it stand out from the crazy builds of the show, it’s what’s under the hood. This Derelict is all-electric.

Icon has been working on the ‘49 Mercury Coupe since earlier this year, or at least that’s when they started talking about it on Twitter.