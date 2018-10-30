The Icon Derelict 1949 Mercury Coupe at SEMA Is All-Electric
Icon built an EV that shocked attendees at the 2018 SEMA show.
Icon is rocking the SEMA 2018 show with a Derelict 1949 Mercury Coupe that might be the most SEMA appropriate restomod in the Las Vegas Convention Center this year. It’s not just the fact that this sleeper patina-clad hot rod looks killer that makes it stand out from the crazy builds of the show, it’s what’s under the hood. This Derelict is all-electric.
Icon has been working on the ‘49 Mercury Coupe since earlier this year, or at least that’s when they started talking about it on Twitter.
“This pioneering build adds the sort of visceral connection no modern EV can provide,” said Icon.
The electric powertrain is co-engineered between Icon and Stealth EV, even though it looks like a V-8 under the hood. There’s actually two motor controllers and half of a Tesla battery pack where the engine would normally sit. The powertrain as a whole is capable of putting out around 400 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque. It also has a limited-slip differential and the whole car sits on an Art Morrison chassis with independent suspension.
As far as the looks go, it bares the appearance of what we’ve come to expect from Icon, and one the patina enthusiasts will definitely gawk over. A Derelict badge and one of Ward's signature lizard sculptures, with a lizard engraved gas cap gives away that this is no ordinary show car, at least to the trained eye. And by the way, under that lizard gas cap is a cleverly hidden supercharger connector.