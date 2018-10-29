Animal Rescue Rigs Debuts Customized Nissan Titan XD Concept at SEMA

Nonprofit Animal Rescue Rigs was created to make sure that animals aren't stranded during a natural disaster. To help its cause, Nissan partnered with ARR to help build “Paws One,” a specialty vehicle that can ford the deepest water and traverse the toughest terrain to save our furry friends left abandoned or in harms way during a major storm. The truck is on display at the Nissan booth at the 2018 SEMA show in Las Vegas.

"This year—one of the worst storm seasons on record—we have witnessed devastation from coast-to-coast, and we saw an opportunity to help," said Nick Miles, chairman of the board for Animal Rescue Rigs.

Paws One started out as a Nissan Titan XD PRO-4X gas truck. In stock form, the truck is already configured for off-roading. A Rough Country six-inch lift kit was added. Attached to the top of the truck is a military-grade Zodiac life raft for critical search and rescue operations.

Stock wheels were replaced with 37-inch Nexen MTX mud terrain tires attached to 18-inch TSW Black Rhino C.O.G. wheels with finishing performed by WheelKraft NW. The Moose Knuckle Sandwich bumper by Hard Notch Customs replaces the stock setup, and a 12,000 pound Smittybilt winch is on hand for debris removal or getting the truck out of a tight jam. Bushwacker fender flares wrap up the exterior modifications.

Mossy Nissan in San Diego fitted the Titan Paws One with a complete lighting system to help it see stranded animals as well as be seen by any human or animal in distress. The special roof rack from HRC that carries the Zodiac also offers bed storage. BedSlide provides the actual storage unit to keep gear accessible and dry. Inside, a Katzkin custom leather interior is employed to help keep the operator comfortable on long missions.

It's currently wrapped in livery similar to Nissan's other service vehicles, like the Ultimate Service Titan. When the vehicle goes into service in 2019 it'll be renamed Paws Two and feature Line-X coating for extra protection. It’ll also be equipped with axes, shovels, water filtration systems, animal harnesses, and containment units before it’s deployed for real-world rescues next year.