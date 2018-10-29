Hot Wheels to Re-Release Its Original Series of 16 Cars for 50th Anniversary

As a celebration of the brand's 50th anniversary, Hot Wheels will sell 1,500 display cases containing the original set of 16 cars that toymaker Mattel released back in 1968. All of the cars have been recreated using their original castings and feature retro details such as redline tires and black vinyl roofs. The only way to get a hold of these Hot Wheels will be to buy the complete set, which will set customers back $499.99.