This Student-Built, SEMA 2018-Bound E30-Generation BMW M3 Packs the Engine of a 2018 M3

Tuners have been tinkering with the BMW 3 Series since the original was launched more than three decades ago. In the years since, however, the E30-generation has become the aftermarket industry's wet dream. Over time, that trend has escalated beyond endless modifications into the heady realm of engine swaps, whether they be Chevy LS-derived or sourced from the Bavarian company's own parts bin.

Yet as a group of volunteer students have displayed with the handbuilt Bimmer seen below, there's still plenty room for ingenuity in the BMW game. For the 2018 SEMA show, Honest Assembly—a steadfast student group whose buttons get pushed by speed—created a Bavarian chimera: a drivable E30 M3 with the unfamiliar heart of a torched F80 M-car.