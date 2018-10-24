Watch the 630-HP Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4-Door Crush the Nurburgring in 7:25.41

Despite what some might think of Nürburgring lap times, Mercedes-AMG has gone ahead and made claim to a new production car record: 7:25.41 around the North Loop in a four-door AMG GT 63 S 4MATIC+, making it the fastest "fully-fledged four-seater" to lap the German race track.

No, it isn't as fast as Jaguar's XE SV Project 8 that did it in 7:21.23 and holds onto the production sedan record, but the AMG did beat the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio's 7:32. So how is this a record, you may ask? Well, according to Motor1, the company claims that the Project 8 Jag used in its record run had a roll cage in the back instead of rear seats, as confirmed by JLR's press release on the matter, and technically making that car a two-seater.

Here's the onboard footage of the mighty impressive run, if you're interested.