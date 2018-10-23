Front Fascia of SEMA-Bound 2019 Chevrolet Camaro Will Go Into Production: Report

Chevrolet has allegedly decided to change the front fascia of its 2019 Camaro SS to reflect that of the "Shock" SEMA car, which we’ll get a closer look at in exactly one week from today. The change comes after rumors that 'Maro loyalists have been wildly outspoken over the current design.

According to GM Authority, the new fascia has been expedited into production due to sluggish sales of the new Camaro. The Shock Yellow paint job headed to SEMA is certainly a talking point, but the most notable change is the revised front fascia that was presumably developed as Chevy’s "second crack" at the facelift. The revised piece has a painted bar and a repositioned bowtie badge between the crossbars and two grille inserts. It might not sound like a huge change, but going from a blacked out bar to a color matched one, it gives the front a very different look. Plus, the repositioned badge is a nice touch.