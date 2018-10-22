All-Carbon, Twin-Turbo, 1,400-HP Dodge Demon Is the Devil's Own Ride

Tuning company Speedkore recently revealed its newest creation that's headed to SEMA 2018: a blacked-out Dodge Demon with 1,400-horsepower. However, it's not just the outrageous amount of power that makes this sinister creation special, but everything that surrounds it.

Since Speedkore was on a mission to make the fastest Demon in the land, that meant other more extreme measures had to be taken in addition to bolting two 6875 Precision Billet ball-bearing T4 turbochargers to the already powerful 6.4-liter supercharged Hemi V-8. As a result, all of the Demon's body panels were replaced with hand-molded carbon fiber ones, which although not divulged, has allowed Speedkore to shave up to 400 pounds on other similar builds.

In terms of raw power, the company claims that the 1,400 ponies it produces are actually diluted to "just 1,203" at the rear wheels after drivetrain energy losses are factored in. Regardless of the nearly 200-horsepower loss, the blacked-out Demon can smoke the quarter-mile in just 8.77 seconds at 162 miles per hour, or roughly a second quicker than the NHRA-certified time put on by Dodge's factory drivers.