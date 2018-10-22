All-Carbon, Twin-Turbo, 1,400-HP Dodge Demon Is the Devil's Own Ride
Perfect for when you're on a highway to hell and running a bit late.
Tuning company Speedkore recently revealed its newest creation that's headed to SEMA 2018: a blacked-out Dodge Demon with 1,400-horsepower. However, it's not just the outrageous amount of power that makes this sinister creation special, but everything that surrounds it.
Since Speedkore was on a mission to make the fastest Demon in the land, that meant other more extreme measures had to be taken in addition to bolting two 6875 Precision Billet ball-bearing T4 turbochargers to the already powerful 6.4-liter supercharged Hemi V-8. As a result, all of the Demon's body panels were replaced with hand-molded carbon fiber ones, which although not divulged, has allowed Speedkore to shave up to 400 pounds on other similar builds.
In terms of raw power, the company claims that the 1,400 ponies it produces are actually diluted to "just 1,203" at the rear wheels after drivetrain energy losses are factored in. Regardless of the nearly 200-horsepower loss, the blacked-out Demon can smoke the quarter-mile in just 8.77 seconds at 162 miles per hour, or roughly a second quicker than the NHRA-certified time put on by Dodge's factory drivers.
A video recently uploaded to YouTube shows the machine's complex building process, while another video posted to Instagram shows NHRA superstar Leah Pritchett giving the modified Demon the beans at a drag strip. Needless to say, both are highly entertaining to watch.
Speedkore didn't release pricing for this one-off or what the total is for all modifications performed, but R&T claims that a similar carbon fiber body for Mustang Shelby GT350R set the owner back a whopping $62,000.
If Satan asks, his ride will be parked at SEMA Oct. 30 through Nov. 1.
- RELATEDFord Heads to SEMA With Five Custom SUVsThe company has partnered with five different tuner shops to create these modified rides.READ NOW
- RELATEDDriving Hennessey Performance's 1,000-HP Exorcist Camaro: Battling Demons in a 217-MPH MonsterThe Chevy Camaro ZL1 didn't need extra power—but John Hennessey crammed 53 percent more under the hood anyway. The result? Mind-boggling.READ NOW
- RELATED2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320: A Less Sinister, Less Expensive DemonThe Demon's drag racing goodies are spreading to the rest of the Challenger lineup.READ NOW