Ferrari F-355 Spider Mysteriously Bursts Into Flames While Parked

We know that old Italian sports cars aren’t necessarily known for their reliability, but this one had a defect that’s surprising even for a 20-year-old Ferrari. Fox News reports that this red F-355 Spider was parked near a train station in Leamington Spa, U.K. and just burst into flames. As of this writing, nobody really knows what happened.

The good news is that nobody was with the car at the time, there were no deaths or injuries, and emergency crews were able to put out the fire. The fire was so bad with such thick smoke that a breathing apparatus was required in order to get close enough to the car to extinguish the flames. The bad news is that this poor F-355 will never be the same.

The F-355 served as the entry-level Ferrari from the 1995 to 1998 model years before it was replaced by the 360. It famously had five valves per cylinder which meant better intake permeability resulting in impressive performance numbers at the time of 375 horsepower and 268 pound-feet of torque. When it came out, the F-355 Spider had a starting price of $137,000.