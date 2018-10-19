Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Volante Listed for Sale With Eye-Watering Price Tag

A drop-dead gorgeous 2018 Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Volante, as in one of the rarest Aston Martins made in recent years, has been recently listed for sale by British luxury car reseller Romans International. The price? An eye-watering $919,550.

The modern take on the Vanquish Zagato Volante pays homage to the DB4 GT Zagato from the '60s, a car that shocked the world with its smooth styling and lightweight approach, and is the ultimate representation of the partnership between the iconic British automaker and the legendary Italian coachbuilder. Even though the new design builds on the DB4's heritage, it also takes styling cues from the outrageous Vulcan and One-77; making this a truly unique machine.