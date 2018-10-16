New Porsche Panamera GTS and GTS Sport Turismo Are the Purist's Choice for 4-Door Fun

The world has changed since people first raised hell about Porsche building a four-door saloon, and these days the Panamera is one of the fanciest and fastest ways to rocket four people around in sumptuous style. Its dual sedan and wagonesque trims are also welcome survivors in a world that seems to want less and less of them, and now Stuttgart is upping the ante with the new Porsche Panamera GTS and GTS Sport Turismo.

Porsche's GTS cars are a pleasing middle ground, aiming to balance the raw nature of their hard-charging Turbo overlords with the more comfortable modus operandi of the standard models. In the new Panamera GTS, that equals out to a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 engine making 453 horsepower and 457 pound-feet of torque, the latter of which comes on strong at 1,800 RPM.