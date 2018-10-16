2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE Plug-In Hybrid Could Boast 62-Mile Range: Report

A plug-in variant of the upcoming 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE midsize SUV is rumored to boast an electric driving range of 100 kilometers, or the equivalent to 62 miles, once it arrives in late 2019.

According to Automotive News, the first gasoline-powered variants of the redesigned GLE will arrive in North America in the spring of 2019 to replace the outgoing generation. However, a plug-in hybrid model should follow later that year, and according to comments made by a Daimler executive, it will surpass what plug-in hybrid competitors currently deliver.

"The GLE will be the first car with a 100-kilometer (62-mile) range on a plug-in hybrid in the WLTP [Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure] cycle," Ola Kaellenius, Daimler sales chief, told Automotive News.