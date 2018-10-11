Bollinger Unveils Electric B2 Pickup Truck, Claims Production Will Start in 2020

American electric vehicle manufacturer Bollinger Motors pulled the wraps off its newest creation: the B2 pickup truck. The B2 is basically the B1's identical twin, but it features a truck bed rather than an SUV-style covered rear.

According to a statement released by the company, the images you see here of the B2 aren't of a real prototype, but of a CAD rendering designed in-house. Just like the B1, the B2 utilizes two electric motors powered by a 120-kWh battery pack to haul future owners and all of their work or leisure equipment wherever they desire. In addition, the company's electric all-wheel-drive system and hydropneumatic suspension will allow it to traverse rough terrain and even climb through large obstacles just like a "normal" off-road inspired crossover or SUV.