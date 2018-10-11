2020 Jaguar F-Type Will Be a BMW-Powered 2+2: Report

The next-generation Jaguar F-Type will apparently be getting a Bavarian engine and two more seats if a new report from CAR magazine is to be believed. According to the report, the 2020 F-Type will be more spacious yet lighter than the car it replaces, switching over to a 2+2 configuration to pit it closer to the Porsche 911.

Appearing to take a page out of Aston Martin's playbook, the next F-Type will reportedly get a BMW-sourced, 4.4-liter, twin-turbocharged V-8 under the hood—likely the same one found in the 600-horsepower M5—internally known as "Project Jennifer." Despite the M5's output, CAR magazine said the F-Type mill will make just 560 horsepower. The current top-shelf F-Type is powered by a 5.0-liter, supercharged V-8 and strictly seats two.

Aston recently partnered with Mercedes-AMG, the latter's V-8 powerplants appearing in both the new Vantage and DB11. You can never have too many British sports coupes with German engines, apparently.

What's more, the Bimmer V-8 will reportedly be used in other, future high-end Jaguar Land Rover products while lower-end models will continue to get the company's own Ingenium four-cylinders.

The report goes on to say that the next-gen sports Jag will sit on a new lightweight platform called the D7b Evolution. It'll reportedly use lots of aluminum and be built in the company's plant in Castle Bromwich, U.K.

We've reached out to Jaguar Land Rover for comment and will update when we hear back. The current 2019 Jaguar F-Type starts at $60,750.

UPDATE: In an email to The Drive, a JLR spokesperson declined to comment on speculation.