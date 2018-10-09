This Turbo LS-Swapped Winnebago Is the Most Hopped-Up RV Since Breaking Bad

America's long tradition of hitting the open highway in a big, lumbering RV has always run into one big roadblock: those things are slow. That's probably for the best considering we're talking about a one-bedroom apartment on wheels with minimal crash protection. But more grunt is always a good thing, and this turbo LS-swapped 1978 Winnebago hits that patriotic power chord like few projects before it.

Justin Kramer of the Fuel Injection Sucks YouTube channel recently took his boosted Winnie out for a 400-mile inaugural shakedown run after a summer of work saw the old RV undergo a heart transplant. Originally built on a Dodge M400 truck chassis and powered by an anemic 7.2-liter 440 Chrysler engine, the 1978 Winnebago Chieftain now runs a 6.0-liter turbocharged LS V-8 as it gets ready to prowl the country's campsites.