A 1956 Porsche 356 'Training Chassis' Heads to Auction in Atlanta

A 1956 Porsche 356 A "Training Chassis" will be one of the items offered up at RM Sotheby's celebratory Porsche 70th Anniversary Auction, to be held at the Porsche Experience Center facility in Atlanta. The listing states that the car is offered without reserve and estimates that it will fetch between $100,000 and $150,000.

This particular 356 is stripped of any bodywork, leaving just a chassis, drivetrain, and a couple of seats. It was created by the New York-based dealer Hoffman Motors that was responsible for importing Porsche and other European brands to the States in the 1950s.

Hoffman's reason for building this oddball car was to give its trainee mechanics an easier time practicing repairs. For this purpose, the 356 also has two different suspension configurations installed. The right side features an updated setup compared to the left, giving technicians a chance to become familiar with both designs.

Aside from the lack of a body, this car is a standard 356 A, mating a warmed-over Volkswagen flat-four engine to a four-speed manual transmission. Fuel is supplied by a custom-made tank that only holds four gallons. That combined with the lack of a windshield may mean this is not a Porsche best-suited for long road trips.