Report: Ferrari Monza SP1 and SP2 Models Won't Be Street Legal in the US

Ferrari unveiled its limited-edition Monza SP1 and SP2 models of the Icona series at a private event in September, with the public finally getting a glimpse of the swanky prancing horses at the 2018 Paris Motor Show this week. However, it was also revealed that wealthy American aficionados looking to get their hands on one of these '50s-inspired machines will most likely not be able to drive them on public roads.

According to Carbuzz, the lack of a windshield on the one- and two-seat Ferraris will deem them not road legal according to most state driving laws in the United States. It's unclear if Ferrari plans to make special adaptations to make sure that customers in its most important market are able to enjoy their million-dollar retro racers, but Maranello hasn't confirmed any market-specific changes. It's worth mentioning that this won't be an issue in Europe.

As it's to be expected, the SP1 and SP2 will be extremely limited, but considering these machines basically print money for the famed automaker, they plan on building whatever combination of the two models customers want as long as they amount to 499 examples total.

"Production of the Monza SP1 and SP2 will be limited to just 499 examples combined," said a Ferrari spokesperson at the Paris Motor Show. "If 498 customers want the SP1 and only one wants the SP2, then that’s what we’ll build.”

Ferrari is currently building one unit per day, which would complete production of all 499 cars in the early months of 2020 if that rate of manufacturing doesn’t fluctuate. Of course, every single one of them as reportedly been sold already, with a price tag of $1.8 million.

As for the engineering prowess and astronomical speed capabilities on these new Monza SP1 and SP2s, it's the 812 Superfast's 6.5-liter V12 engines, which have been tweaked to offer 10 more horses, will provide the vehicles with 810 horsepower and the ability to do zero to 60 in just 2.9 seconds.