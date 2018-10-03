Report: Tesla Model 3 Outsold the Toyota Corolla in September

The Tesla Model 3 has reportedly outsold the stalwart Toyota Corolla in the United States market over the month of September.

According to an estimate from Inside EVs, Tesla sold approximately 22,250 Model 3s in September, beating the one-month sales record for electric vehicles, and outselling the Model S sedan and Model X crossover combined by almost three to one (3,750 and 3,975 estimated sales respectively). Meanwhile, the Toyota Corolla (Corolla sedan and iM) family hit a recent low with the brand self-reporting just 20,797 sales over September, putting it behind estimated figures for the Model 3.

If accurate, this sales volume is a significant improvement for Tesla over August sales, which were also believed to be a record for the company, reportedly surpassing 20,000 Model 3 sales for the first time to become the fifth-bestselling passenger vehicle in America. Full-quarter production figures for Tesla reportedly total 80,000 vehicles, 53,000 of which are alleged to be Model 3s.

Additional improvements to Tesla's production capacity to the tune of 30 percent are expected when Tesla's partner Panasonic completes its upgrades to battery pack assembly lines at the Nevada "Gigafactory," which could allow the above September sales figures if accurate to swell to almost 29,000 Model 3 sales per month by the end of the year, assuming no other production refinements.

Not all's coming up roses for Tesla, however. Its CEO Elon Musk stepped down from his role as chairman of the board over the weekend as part of a settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for alleged securities fraud, the settlement also involving a $20 million fine for Tesla. Likewise, Tesla is one of a few companies remaining of 36 initially identified as possible perpetrators of abuse of foreign workers. Tesla told The Drive that it attributes the abuses to a subcontractor no longer associated with the company, though the automaker will still need to bring its case before a judge.