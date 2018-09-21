The Cadillac CT6 V-Sport Is Now the CT6-V
In case you thought Cadillac's naming scheme wasn't confusing enough, it has changed the name of its newest sport sedan ahead of its launch.
When Cadillac pulled the wraps off the new CT6 V-Sport at the New York Auto Show earlier this year, we were pretty excited about its sporty new look and its brand-exclusive 4.2-liter twin-turbo V-8 which promises impressive numbers of 550 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque. But deep down, what we really wanted was a full-blown V model.
Well, it seems as though Cadillac is granting our wishes, but not in the way you might think. According to Automotive News, the response to the CT6 V-Sport has been so positive that Cadillac has decided to change the car’s name to the CT6-V. So rather than using the sporty V-Sport trim, Cadillac is welcoming this sport sedan into the family of high-performance V-series cars.
In case you aren’t well versed in Cadillac’s confusing naming scheme, there’s a difference between V-series and V-Sport. The V-series currently consists of the CTS-V and ATS-V which are at the top of the Cadillac performance food chain. However, there’s also a V-Sport trim which adds a little spice to normal variants of Cadillacs without reaching the performance or price levels of the V-Series cars.
For example, the CTS V-Sport has a 3.6-liter twin-turbo V-6 that makes 420 horsepower and 430 pound-feet of torque. This car starts at $61,695. The CTS-V, however, borrows the supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 from the Corvette Z06 and makes 640 hp and 630 pound-feet of torque in the Caddy. That extra performance will cost you more money with the CTS-V starting at $86,995.
So, in other words, the CT6 V-Sport got a promotion and will now be called the CT6-V. Despite its new title, it won’t mechanically be any different from the V-Sport model we saw in New York. Yes, it would’ve been nice if the CT6-V bested or even matched the CTS-V’s performance, but it’s hard to complain about a 550 hp Cadillac sedan.
