2019 Nissan Titan Rocks Out With Brand-New Fender Audio System

For the 2019 model year, the Nissan Titan pickup truck is receiving an upgrade to its current sound system. In previous years the Titan was powered by Rockford Fosgate equipment, which was a huge aftermarket brand in the early 2000s, but Nissan is now replacing it for a new partnership with Fender. And considering both companies are headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, it seems like a perfect fit.

The new Fender system is composed of 12 speakers and a 485-watt, nine-channel amplifier. This includes 1-inch tweeters in the A-pillars, 2.5-inch SDR midrange speakers on top of the instrument panel, 6x9 SDR high-power woofers in the doors, a 3-inch center channel speaker, 1-inch tweeters in the rear doors, and an 8-inch SLDD subwoofer in a 10-liter enclosure. In a nutshell, whatever Nashville star you're pumping through your speakers, it should sound pretty darn good.

"The Fender Premium Audio System delivers uncompromised quality and clarity in every row – producing the realistic ambiance of a performance venue in the 2019 Nissan TITAN, a perfect blend for music and truck-lovers alike," stated Fender's VP of licensing and merchandising, Dan Heitkemper.