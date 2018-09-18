Elon Musk’s Brother to Give Away Tesla Model S P100D for Charity
Proceeds from the Omaze contest will benefit Kimbal Musk's Big Green foundation.
Back in March, Elon's brother Kimbal Musk, who also serves as a board member of both Tesla and SpaceX, partnered with charity contest site Omaze to give away one of the first Tesla Model 3s ever made. Now he's back to offer up another car, this time a brand new Model S P100D. Once again, money from the giveaway will go on to support Kimbal Musk's Big Green non-profit organization.
Contributing money to the campaign will enter your name into a random drawing for the prize. Within the Model S line, the P100D is the cream of the crop. The Tesla Model S PD100 comes with an all-wheel-drive system, dual electric motors, and a 100 kilowatt battery. In conjunction, this hardware is able to launch the Model S to 60 miles per hour in a blistering 2.5 seconds. Under tamer driving conditions, the battery can also provide an estimated range of 315 miles between charges.
Big Green wants to teach kids how to grow their own healthy food by installing "learning gardens" in low-income schools throughout the United States. The non-profit supplies faculty with seeds, shovels, and other tools used to grow vegetables. Big Green also provides teachers with educational resources they can use to train children in growing, harvesting, and preparing the food.
The particular Model S to be given away comes with silver paint. The factory warranties are intact, including an eight-year unlimited mile drivetrain and battery warranty, and a four-year, 50,000 mile limited warranty. For the campaign winner, Omaze will also be covering the car's delivery fees and taxes. All in all, that means a value greater than $140,000 for the prize recipient.
The contest will be running on its Omaze page until Dec. 4, with a winner to be announced later that month.
