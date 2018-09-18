Elon Musk’s Brother to Give Away Tesla Model S P100D for Charity

Back in March, Elon's brother Kimbal Musk, who also serves as a board member of both Tesla and SpaceX, partnered with charity contest site Omaze to give away one of the first Tesla Model 3s ever made. Now he's back to offer up another car, this time a brand new Model S P100D. Once again, money from the giveaway will go on to support Kimbal Musk's Big Green non-profit organization.

Contributing money to the campaign will enter your name into a random drawing for the prize. Within the Model S line, the P100D is the cream of the crop. The Tesla Model S PD100 comes with an all-wheel-drive system, dual electric motors, and a 100 kilowatt battery. In conjunction, this hardware is able to launch the Model S to 60 miles per hour in a blistering 2.5 seconds. Under tamer driving conditions, the battery can also provide an estimated range of 315 miles between charges.