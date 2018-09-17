Elon Musk Responds to Missing Model 3s, Says Tesla Is in 'Delivery Logistics Hell'

Tesla's self-proclaimed "production hell" has enabled the automaker to produce its entry-level Model 3 in large quantities, rapidly filling the backlog of vehicles that the company built for itself while taking deposits. Now, Tesla must face another growing pain as it scales: logistics.



CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter several times this weekend to address the automaker's trouble with getting logistics sorted for the delivery of its vehicles and spare parts, with one of his social interactions targeting a specific situation that The Drive reported on last Friday, which involved several vehicles being held at a Union Pacific railyard. According to the tweet below, one of the soon-to-be owners reached out to Musk for an explanation of the status of her Model 3.

As of the time of this writing, the current reason for why the Model 3s are being held at the railyard is unknown. Last Friday, a Tesla spokesperson confirmed to The Drive that the cars were unloaded, but did not comment on the whereabouts of the vehicles. According to Musk's Tweet, Tesla may have identified concerns with the delivery process as a whole, calling the overall situation a "delivery logistics hell". Musk also mentions that this particular problem is much easier to create a solution for and the automaker is already working to rapidly resolve the issue. We've reached out to Tesla to receive an update on these specific vehicles and will update this story when we hear back.