Video: New BMW Z4 Faster Around Nürburgring Than M2

Of note is that Gebhardt set this time in an EU emissions-compliant model, which is around 40 hp down on non-EU models, which will make 382 hp. Thus, this Z4 made no more than 342 hp, handicapping it by more than 20 compared to the M2, meaning all six seconds were made up around the corners. The Z4's performance may possibly be excused by more modern tires, potentially Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires, the successor to the Pilot Super Sport tires that may have been used on the M2. Given modern tires, the upcoming 410-hp M2 Competition could surely backhand the Z4—emissions compliant or not—into next week.

At the same time, one must wonder what the Z4's sister model, the Toyota Supra, could manage on the Nürburgring. With its fixed roof, it likely boasts decreased drag in comparison to the Z4, not to mention greater torsional stiffness. Combined, these should allow for marginally better performance both in corners and on straights. BMW isn't planning a Z4 M to lord over the Z4 M40i, so whatever ends up being the fastest Supra variant will likely be the best the G29/A90 chassis has to offer.

Both cars will reportedly enter production together by the end of this year, so we shouldn't have to wait too long to see the Supra follow in the Z4's footsteps around the 'Ring.