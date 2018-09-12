NASCAR Tracks in Georgia, North Carolina Offer Refuge for Hurricane Florence Evacuees

Atlanta Motor Speedway and Charlotte Motor Speedway open campgrounds ahead of the storm.

By Amanda Vincent
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600
Brian Lawdermilk—Getty Images

Speedway Motorsports Inc. tracks Charlotte Motor Speedway and Atlanta Motor Speedway have opened campgrounds at their facilities to accommodate evacuees from the path of Hurricane Florence.

“While the Charlotte area is not completely out of the region that could face the effects of Hurricane Florence, for many of our neighbors to the east, it is a safer alternative or a good stopping point as they seek shelter elsewhere,” Charlotte Motor Speedway Executive Vice President Greg Walter said in a press release from the track. “We look forward to welcoming anyone who needs a place to stop and to showing them the hospitality they deserve as we ride out this storm together.”

Charlotte Motor Speedway

Camping at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Charlotte has opened its Rock City Campground to evacuees from the path of Hurricane Florence.

CMS opened its Rock City Campground Tuesday at noon EST. Campers staying there will have access bathhouses. Evacuees wishing to stay at Charlotte Motor Speedway are directed to check in at the track’s Camping World Racing Resort office at the entrance of zMax Dragway on the CMS property.

Atlanta Motor Speedway is offering use of campsites in its Legends Campground, free of charge, for dry recreational vehicles and tent campers with access to hot shower and restroom facilities in its Rinnai Shower Station. AMS is also offering RV spaces in its Premier Campground, complete with sewer, water and power for $20 per night.

Atlanta Motor Speedway

Where to stay at Atlanta Motor Speedway

An Atlanta Motor Speedway camping map shows the location of the Legends and Premier campgrounds.

Campers wishing to stay in the Legends Campground should enter the track grounds from entrance E of Georgia U.S. Highway 19/41. The same entrance should be used for the Premier Campground, as it is adjacent to the Legends Campground.

Directions and assistance at Atlanta Motor Speedway is provided by the track’s ticket office and gift store building. The AMS hosted more than 100 campers during Hurricane Irma last year.

