BMW Confirms October Debut for Full-Size X7 Crossover

The Drive learned that BMW will reveal a production-ready X7 full-size luxury crossover in mid-October. A company spokesperson confirmed the release window via email when asked about trademark filings for potential X7 variants such as the iX7 and X8. This rules out a previous report of a November world debut at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show.

The finalized X7 design and its specifications will both be shared at the reveal, which we speculate could come during the media-only days of the 2018 Paris Motor Show on Oct. 2-3. Until now, the only look we've had at the three-row SUV came from a design that's believed to have leaked through Brazil's patent office, the Instituto Nacional da Propriedade Industrial (INPI). The images seen below are from the public patent documents.