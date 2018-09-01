Former NASCAR Driver Convicted After Attempting to Have Sex With Fictitious 12-Year-Old Girl

Former NASCAR driver Rick Crawford was convicted on Thursday, Aug. 30, with official charges brought on him for the attempted enticement of a minor.

According to the Middle District of Florida Attorney’s Office, the 60-year-old ex-Camping World Truck Series driver replied to an ad on Craigslist that he believed to be posted by the father of a 12-year-old female which called for "a dark taboo experience." He communicated with the poster, which was actually undercover investigator Steven McElyea, via email and text messages where he agreed to pay between $50 and $75 to engage in oral sex and intercourse with the fictitious minor. Crawford requested that the girl be nude or wearing clothes with "easy access," per the official filing against him.

Crawford arrived at the meeting place on Feb. 28, 2018, and was subsequently apprehended. He was then searched and found to have $80 cash as well as a condom in his pants pocket. Agents then searched Crawford's vehicle where they found an emergency contraceptive pill, massage oil, a phallic device, a sexual performance enhancement pill, adult pornography, a DVD player and more condoms.

Crawford was resultantly indicted on Mar. 30 and will be officially sentenced during his hearing on Nov. 26, 2018.

The Alabama native faces a minimum penalty of 10 years in federal prison with the possibility of a life sentence. Crawford's case was previously taken on by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and is being carried out by United States Attorney Ilianys Rivera Miranda.