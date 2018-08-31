Bentley Celebrates 100 Years With Centenary Specification for 2019 Models
The main distinction will be the use of a vintage-inspired Centenary Gold color.
Bentley is celebrating its 100-year milestone with a special Centenary Specification for all of its 2019 models, inspired by historic models and events from the company’s illustrious past. This holds true for all Bentley vehicles built at the factory in Crewe, England, from January to December 2019.
Bringing about the distinction are a host of additions and inclusions such as the Centenary badging, distinctive seat embroidery, unique treadplates and other special details that will probably help these models gain collectors’ item status, right from the time they roll off the assembly lines.
Unique Centenary Gold front and rear badging will match the special wheel center badges and treadplates with a “1919-2019” display. In addition, the steering wheel badge, key fob, and gear selector will all feature a similar use of the purspose-oriented design.
Passengers will be greeted by a special centenary welcome light as they approach the vehicle. And on the insides of these special Centenary models will be bespoke seat embroidery, with Centenary Gold headrest logos and Centenary Gold Contrast Stitch or Cross Stitch.
So what is Centenary Gold? It is a refined metallic gold color, that draws inspiration from the metalwork found on vintage Bentleys, such as EXP 2 from 1919 and the 1929 Birkin Blower. It proposes the company’s rich heritage and racing victories while possesing "an elegant warm tone and a deep fluid shadow." The color has also been specifically crafted with the intention to make it shine and reflect light like jewellery.
The Centenary Specification will be available on all Bentley models, including the sporty Continental GT, the Flying Spur sedan, the flagship Mulsanne and the Bentayga SUV.
