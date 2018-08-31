Bentley Celebrates 100 Years With Centenary Specification for 2019 Models

Bentley is celebrating its 100-year milestone with a special Centenary Specification for all of its 2019 models, inspired by historic models and events from the company’s illustrious past. This holds true for all Bentley vehicles built at the factory in Crewe, England, from January to December 2019.

Bringing about the distinction are a host of additions and inclusions such as the Centenary badging, distinctive seat embroidery, unique treadplates and other special details that will probably help these models gain collectors’ item status, right from the time they roll off the assembly lines.

Unique Centenary Gold front and rear badging will match the special wheel center badges and treadplates with a “1919-2019” display. In addition, the steering wheel badge, key fob, and gear selector will all feature a similar use of the purspose-oriented design.