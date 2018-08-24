Audi's PB 18 E-Tron Concept Is a Shooting Brake Supercar From the Future

Revealed at Pebble Beach as part of Monterey Car Week, the Audi PB 18 E-Tron concept is a 671-horsepower, all-electric, shooting brake supercar that can be driven from the middle of the cabin. No, we're not making that up. Audi has built a quirky enthusiast-mobile for the citizens of 3018.

Melding the front half of a sleek coupe and the rear end of a station wagon, Audi's latest concept car gives off strong Jensen Interceptor vibes but what lies underneath couldn't be further from the '60s British grand tourer.

The PB 18 uses three electric motors (one for each rear wheel and another for the front wheels to share) hooked up to a 95-kilowatt-hour battery that altogether produce 612 pound-feet of torque. It's apparently capable of going from 0 to 62 miles per hour in a hair over two seconds and can go 310 miles without charging. When it does have to charge, the Audi concept fills its battery wirelessly and in around 15 minutes.