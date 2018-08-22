The 2019 GMC Sierra Denali Gets Some Carbon Frickin' Fiber
Only a little bit of the new Sierra Denali is made from the advanced composite, but it's a direction we'd love to see pickup trucks go.
Topline: 2019 GMC Sierra Denali pickups are en route to dealerships, carrying with them small refinements to the concept of workhorse.
What's New: Like a bad date, the GMC Sierra Denali calls to attention its bed almost immediately. Unlike that of a bad date, the CarbonPro bed is a thing of interest, as it will be first carbon fiber-paneled bed in the pickup truck market upon its arrival later in the 2019 model year.
Access to the contents of said bed is through the truck's new MultiPro tailgate (standard on SLT/Denali models) with a standing workstation mode and step entry, with a weight capacity of 375 pounds to accommodate a two-person tailgate party. Towing a camper or trailer to expand the festivities will be made easier by integrated towing assist systems. A three-by-seven-inch, multicolor head-up display maintains the driver's focus on the road, and a rear camera mirror keeps them oriented in their surroundings.
Heated and ventilated front seats keep one's keister within the right temperature range, and the heated steering wheel does the same for hands. Download of individual driver settings from the cloud readies a vehicle for various drivers, while built-in infotainment is both Apple Carplay and Android Auto compatible to account for differences in mobile device preferences.
LED headlights, fog lamps and style elements within the taillights are standard on the 2019 Sierra Denali, as are the body-colored bumpers, chrome exterior accents and faux-chrome grille with matching exhaust tips. Aluminum wheels come 20 inches wide as standard, but can be swapped out for 22-inch alloys at request.
Quotable: "GMC ignited the premium truck market 17 years ago with the launch of the Sierra Denali and the next-generation model sets a new standard with unparalleled advancements and exclusive design," stated Rich Latek, marketing director of GMC, in the company's press release. "It offers more upscale appointments, purposeful technologies and capability—solidifying Denali as the ultimate in professional grade."
What You Need to Know: The hotly anticipated CarbonPro bed won't be available until later in the 2019 model year, so those keen to have the latest tech in their pickups may need to wait until the checkbox is no longer greyed out on order sheets. A GMC spokesperson confirmed to The Drive that despite press materials stating that AT4e and Elevation models would not be available until later, the two are already available for order. A full-size, bowtie-branded SUV analogue to the Sierra Denali can be found in the 2019 Chevrolet Suburban Premier Plus in case your family is too big for the crew cab Sierra Denali.
Those wishing for a rowdier experience than the above may want to wait for Ford's word on whether the Ranger Raptor will come Stateside, though being in a smaller class of pickup truck, it's hardly a direct competitor with the Sierra AT4, let alone the Denali.
- RELATEDGM Engineers Secretly Took Ford F-150 Factory Tours When Developing New Silverado PickupEngineers reportedly wanted to see the production line for Ford's aluminum-bodied trucks.READ NOW
- RELATED2019 Chevy Suburban, Tahoe Get New Top-Tier Package: Premium PlusAt $76,900, the new Suburban Premium Plus is the most expensive flavor of Chevy's old-school Suburban you can buy.READ NOW
- RELATED2019 Chevrolet Silverado First Drive: The People's Chevy Picks Up Changes Big and SmallChevrolet's all-new full-size pickup truck has a lot riding on its capable shoulders.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch the Ford Ranger Raptor Have a Quarry Party in New VideoThe new hype trailer for the Ranger Raptor may or may not include blowing up a quarry wall.READ NOW
- RELATEDVolkswagen and Electrify America Launch New EV Ads Featuring a Chevy BoltThe commercial hopes to be brand neutral while still saying ‘EVs are cool.’READ NOW