This Corvette-Powered Kart Named ‘Leroy’ Just Set a Quarter-Mile Stick-Shift Record

On Aug. 19, 2018 Garrett Mitchell—who goes by the name " Cleetus McFarland " on YouTube—set the quarter-mile Corvette-powered stick-shift record in his ‘Vette kart named “Leroy,” setting a time of 8.106 seconds at 178.25 mph. One day later, he went back and one-upped his record—and became the first GM-powered stick shift car in the seven-second range. Late in the evening of Monday, Aug. 20, at Bradenton Motorsports Park, Mitchell piloted “Leroy” to a record-breaking time of 7.824 seconds at 176.57 mph in the quarter mile.

Mitchell has built quite the following for himself and “Leroy.” What started as a salvage-titled, stripped-out C5 Corvette has become an Internet sensation, setting—and beating—records all over. “Leroy“ is powered by a twin turbo 427 LS Block built by Texas Speed & Performance and tuned by Fasterproms.

Here is the video from his run Aug., 19. The video from the seven-second run was not posted at the time of this writing.