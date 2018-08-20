In-Car Video Shows Father and Son's Desperate Escape from Glacier National Park Wildfire

The video picks up soon after he and his father hopped into their rental Subaru Legacy to make their escape. Things immediately look grim as Bilton nervously pilots the Subaru down the trail, walls of fire glowing in nearby thickets in every direction. He asks the question that would flash through anyone's mind in that situation: What if the car blows up? His father's response is pitch perfect, a brief light in the darkening tunnel. Well, we're dead. Just keep driving.

We've featured other wildfire escape videos before; what makes this one so powerful is the back and forth between Bilton and his father. Bilton is clearly (and rightly) terrified, but his dad maintains an even keel and tries to keep his panicking son calm and collected in this vitally important moment. Unfortunately, the trail soon hooks them directly into an active burn zone where they find their path blocked by a flaming log. Without skipping a beat, Bilton's father insists on getting out and moving the log himself. Bilton finally drops the camera and pleads with his father to stay in the car as the feed goes to black. It soon cuts out entirely.

Hearing that as potentially their last recorded moments is almost too hard. Thankfully, Bilton was able to convince his father to stay in the car; the two managed to somehow reverse all the way up the path and run back to the lakeshore, where they miraculously flagged down a passing boat and escaped to the safety of the open water. Ten minutes later, he told WHDH, the entire forest was on fire, incinerating their campsite and the hardy little Subaru.