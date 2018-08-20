BMW Is Reportedly Mulling Over an X7 M

According to BMW Blog's "various sources from Munich," BMW is currently considering an M version of its upcoming X7 SUV because of course it is. The company will reportedly make a decision "in the following weeks."

The Drive has reached out to the company for comment and will update this story when we get a response.

Just like when BMW first announced it would build M versions of the X5 and X6 almost a decade ago, the introduction of a full-size X7 M is likely to garner contempt, scoffs, and sneers from purists. However, given the current state of high-performance SUV affairs, we fully expect such a car to sell like hot chocolate in a snow storm.

If an X7 M does come to fruition, it would serve as a direct competitor to the Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 and undoubtedly be, physically at least, the biggest M car ever made. We can see it being popular among those with large families who need to cross continents briskly in addition to Bimmer buyers who just need to have the biggest, fanciest thing in the showroom.

Last time we saw the X7, it was testing its off-road, camouflaged mettle in South Africa and Sweden. When it goes into production, it'll be assembled in Spartanburg, South Carolina alongside the rest of BMW's SUV lineup. Appearance-wise, expect it look a lot like the X7 iPerformance concept pictured at the top of this piece.