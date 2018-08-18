This Wacky Crown Victoria-Turned-Edsel Tribute Is Headed to Auction

RM Sotheby's auction house has quite a unique lot on its hands with this 2008 Ford Crown Victoria. Clearly, this is no run-of-the-mill, wannabe cop car—instead, it's a rare Edsel 50th Anniversary Tribute.

In 2008, Edsel enthusiast Rob Cerame, whose father was an Edsel dealer, decided that the car needed the tribute that Ford wouldn't give it. He started with a regular 2008 Crown Victoria and went through piece by piece to make it his ideal Edsel tribute. According to Edsel.com, subtle details were swapped between the Crown Vic and a Grand Marquis as "these items would be the things that separated Edsel from Ford/Mercury.”