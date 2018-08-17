SSC Teases Twin-Turbocharged V-8 Engine for Upcoming Tuatara Supercar
The automaker claims its new engine will power the next fastest production vehicle in the world.
American Supercar builder SSC North America is set to unveil its new Tuatara supercar at next week's Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, but before it does so, it's decided to tease us with some sleek photos of the new V-8 engine that will power it.
The Tuatara will be the successor to the company's SSC Ultimate Aero, which was powered by a 6.3-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 and produced 1,287 horsepower. The Ultimate Aero gained fame when it dethroned the Bugatti Veyron and became the Guinness fastest production car in 2007, a title it held until the Veyron Super Sport arrived in 2010.
SSC is tight-lipped on all the technical details, but it's made it clear that the engine is a twin-turbo fed V-8 and that it "exceeds [the company's] technical specifications." It's safe to assume that this new powerplant will go deep into four-digit power figures, considering kind of horsepower the final iteration of the Ultimate Aero was already putting out.
All of SSC's previous engines have been based on the General Motors small-block architecture, and it's likely that the next one will be as well. Taking a closer look at the released photos shows cylinder heads that appear to indicate a cam-in-block design, as has been used in GM's LS and LT line of engines.
"The SSC Tuatara is an American-built next-generation hypercar that boasts an unmatched drag coefficient, track-level handling characteristics, and a top speed that is projected to easily surpass the current world record," read the press release.
The Tuatara, which according to the dictionary is "a nocturnal burrowing lizardlike reptile with a crest of soft spines along its back," will be making its official debut at Peter Hay Hill on Aug. 24. SSC claims it will show the car again at the Pebble Beach Concept Lawn on Aug. 26.
- RELATEDWatch the 1,035 HP Hennessey Dodge Demon Punish the Drag StripCan an extra 195 horsepower make a big impact in the quarter-mile?READ NOW
- RELATEDThe Hennessey Venom F5 Is America's Homegrown, 301-MPH Hypercar1,600 horsepower plus one sleek body equals one speedy Texan. With a $1.6 million price tag.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch a Rare Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse WRC Tackle a Rally StageIs this one-of-eight hypercar way out of its element or a perfect hillclimb monster?READ NOW
- RELATEDHow A Cycling Speed Record Was Nearly Set With a Porsche 935 TurboEver find yourself caught in the slip stream of an 800 horsepower Porsche race car at speeds over 100 mph?READ NOW
- RELATEDHonda Civic Type R Sets Lap Record for FWD Cars at Estoril CircuitHonda WTCR driver, Tiago Monteiro piloted the turbocharged hothatch around the 2.6 mile circuit.READ NOW