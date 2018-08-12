Limited-Edition 2019 Subaru WRX Raiu Edition Brings the Thunder to Canada

Subaru has announced the introduction of the limited-run 2019 WRX Raiu Edition for Canada. This is the first special edition WRX sold there in more than 15 years. These units are similar, if not the same as the 'Series.Gray' Special Editions revealed for the U.S. a while ago.

The special-edition WRX has a name derived from the Japanese word for thunderstorm and is powered by a familiar 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that sends power to all four corners. While you may not get the STi's bangin' output of 310 horses, you do get 268 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of twist at the crank. This Subaru boxer engine is mated exclusively with a six-speed manual transmission.

Besides all the features that the rally-inspired WRX gets, the Raiu Edition sports several exclusive upgrades to enhance its guise. Based on the WRX Sport-tech RS, the Raiu has dynamic visual and performance enhancements like an STi-branded front lip, side sill, and rear side spoilers, as well as a special short-throw shifter.