2019 Brabus 125R: A Tiny Two-seater With Plenty of Performance Potential

Year, Make, Model: 2019 Brabus 125R

Topline: With 125 horsepower and 148 pound-feet of torque from a 0.9-liter, turbocharged, three-cylinder engine, the Brabus 125R easily lives up to its nickname, the "Pocket Rocket.”

What's New: The Brabus 125R is based on the current generation Smart ForTwo Cabriolet and the production is limited to just 125 vehicles worldwide. In order to distinguish the 125R from lesser Smart ForTwo variants, the German tuner has fitted the limited edition model with 125R emblems all around the exterior and inside, plus a special "1 of 125" badge which highlights the exclusivity of the vehicle.

The engineers at Brabus have managed to squeeze out 125 horsepower and 148 pound-feet of torque from a tiny 0.9-liter, turbocharged, three-cylinder unit. With the bump in power output, the microcar is able to sprint from zero to 62 miles per hour in a respectable 9.2 seconds. The top speed is electronically limited to 109 mph.

In order to keep this performance safely in check at all times, the 125R is fitted with tailor-made aerodynamic components, Yokohama high-performance tires, and a lowered suspension.