Mazda, Suzuki Admit to Cheating on Emissions and Fuel Economy Testing

According to a Nikkei report, Mazda and Suzuki are the latest Japanese automakers to come forward with evidence of tomfoolery in the arena of emissions and fuel economy testing.

The Japanese publication said the cheating was found "on samples of manufactured vehicles selected during the quality assurance process." While Wednesday's report is light on specifics, Nikkei said the country's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport will release full details about the latest scandal on Thursday.

Both companies voluntarily turned in reports containing indiscretions to Japan's transport ministry. This came after it mandated all Japanese manufacturers to review internal compliance protocol after Subaru and Nissan were found to have engaged in similar antics.

Subaru has subsequently stated that none of its affected cars were ever shipped to the U.S. Meanwhile, it's unclear whether the Mazdas in question were sold outside of Japan. We've reached out to the company to find out and will update this story when we hear back. Suzuki, as you probably know, hasn't sold a car in the States since 2012 but continues to do so in its home country.

The report went on to allege motorcycle maker Yamaha as a suspected emissions-reg-cheater.

Mazda and Suzuki are only the latest in a large, growing list of automakers guilty of surreptitiously skirting efficiency regulations. The auto industry had its watershed moment back in 2015 when Volkswagen was caught employing a defeat device on its TDI diesel engines. That whole saga continues to rage on as Audi CEO Rupert Stadler was arrested just two months ago as part of the investigation.